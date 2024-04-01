John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party

Atik Mohammed, a former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) has cautioned former President John Dramani Mahama, urging him to be wary of those around him in light of recent controversial comments made by Kwesi Ahwoi.

Mr. Ahwoi, a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), sparked controversy when he made remarks at a reception for Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, insinuating that she should prepare herself to assume leadership if Mr. Mahama were unable to complete his term in office.

Citing the untimely demise of former President Evans Atta Mills, Mr. Ahwoi's comments were interpreted by many as suggesting that Mr. Mahama might face a similar fate, thus opening the door for Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to take over as president.

Following public backlash, Mr. Ahwoi issued an apology, expressing regret for any misunderstanding his remarks may have caused.

He said, “I sincerely regret the wrong impression that my comment has created. Indeed, it was not my intention, and never will it be my intention to pray that H.E. John Mahama does not serve his full four-year term when he wins the 2024 general elections.

“I concede that I misspoke on the occasion. I accept the criticisms in good faith, even though some of the criticisms arise out of a deliberate misrepresentation of my statement.”

However, Atik Mohammed, reacting to this on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show cautioned Mr. Mahama to be vigilant about the intentions of those within his circle.

"What the man said is very disturbing. From the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh because I don't see anything that could have provoked such a comment if it wasn't something already in his mind...It's unacceptable; it's objectionable," Atik remarked.

Atik further condemned Mr. Ahwoi for his lack of restraint in making such remarks.

"These are not the kinds of things we want in our political space. It's extremely disturbing," he stated.