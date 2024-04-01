ModernGhana logo
Declare your position on LGBTQ+ before October or NPP will fail to break the 8 – United Fetish Priests warn Bawumia

A group of Traditional Priests in Ghana known as the United Fetish Priest Association has advised the vice President Cum Flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party Dr Alhaji Mahamud Bawumia to declare his position on LGBTQ+ before October or forget breaking the 8.

Speaking to the media on the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, the President of the Association Nana Mosi Bansere said there is no way Dr Bawumia and NPP can break the 8 if he fails to declare his position before October.

According to him, most Ghanaians including Chiefs, Imams, Pastors, and religious groups will not back him in winning the election if he fails to declare his position

"Christians, Muslims, Ancestral spirit, River gods, Dwarfs among others spirits in Ghana are annoyed over the delayed assent to the bill by Nana Addo but Dr Bawumia''s silence on the bill is even worse as gods from his hometown will not back him if he fail to declare. So he should do so before October else NPP should forget breaking the 8," he stated.

He applauded the MPs for unanimously passing the bill and added the Association will not sit unconcern for Ghana to be taken over by the LGBTQ+ community.

They vow to protect Ghana's tradition and culture.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
