NDC unveils National Youth Wing secretariat & campaign office

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), under the leadership of flagbearer H.E John Dramani Mahama, proudly inaugurated the ultramodern National Youth Wing Secretariat and Campaign Office in Accra on Friday.

The newly unveiled office is poised to become the nerve center for youth-focused initiatives and electoral campaigns within the party. Speaking at the launch, NDC National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo Esq, expressed his elation at the development, emphasizing its role in fostering youth-centric initiatives not only within the party but across the nation.

"In this age of data-driven politics, we must embrace innovative techniques to engage with our electorate," stated Addo. "Politics has evolved into a science and mathematics, and this office is set to engineer the necessary strategies to connect with the youth effectively."

H.E John Mahama commended the NDC Youth Wing and the National Youth Organizer for their efforts in establishing a dedicated secretariat for the wing, marking a significant step towards engaging and empowering the youth of the party and the country.

"As we prepare for the 2024 presidential election, we must be proactive," remarked Mahama. "Meaningful conversations and impactful initiatives are needed to resonate with the needs and desires of our country's young people."

Mahama stressed the importance of innovative social media campaigns and grassroots outreach efforts to reach every corner of the country, urging all to work together to ensure the voices of the youth are heard and their vision for a brighter future is realized.

Moreover, Mahama announced a significant policy initiative, stating that if the NDC wins the upcoming elections, the party will separate the Youth from the Sports Ministry. Explaining the rationale behind this decision, Mahama emphasized the need to focus on youth interests across all sectors of the economy, with a primary goal of creating job opportunities for young people and supporting the 24-hour economy.

"It is time to concentrate on mainstreaming youth interests in all sectors of the economy," affirmed Mahama. "With hard work, dedication, and a clear focus on our goals, we shall deliver the much-needed change Ghanaians deserve in this year’s election."