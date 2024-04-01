‘Leaders should lead by example, not by empty words’ — Mahama’s aide slams Bawumia

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama[left] and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has criticized the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Vice President had promised to stop the practice of burning excavators that are seized from illegal miners if he is elected as President.

However, Joyce Bawa Mogtari called this promise empty and hypocritical.

She questioned whether the Vice President is admitting he has no power in the current government, which is responsible for ordering the burning of these excavators.

“As we gear up for the December elections, we must remember that empty promises and hypocrisy have no place in leadership.

“Is Vice President Alhaji Bawumia really suggesting that he is of no use in that high office?” read part of the post.

She urged Ghanaians to ask for the better from their elected officials and to choose leaders who will lead by setting a good example and not just making empty promises.

“We need leaders who lead by example, not by empty words. Let's demand better from our elected officials and hold them to the highest standards of integrity and honesty,” wrote Joyce Bawa Mogtari.