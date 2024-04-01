Easter: Deeper Life Bible Church inducts 45 young people into youth division

Pastor Robert Lugushie, the Bono Regional Youth Coordinator, Deeper Life Bible Church has inducted 45 young people into the youth division of the church.

The inductees, comprising 20 boys and 25 girls between the ages of 13 and 15 years, were drawn from the various districts and locations of the church.

They were born in the church and had successfully undergone the 22 doctrines upon which the Deeper Life Church was established in the children division of the church.

Pastor Lugushie administered the induction of the young people at a short ceremony held at the Church’s Retreat Ground at Ayakomaso, near Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality, on the sidelines of the Easter Retreat of the church.

Hundreds of young people drawn from the various districts and locations of the church are gathered attending the four-day retreat of the church on the theme “The all-sufficient Jesus”.

The Easter Retreat has created an opportunity for the young people to listen to live transmission sermons via satellite from Dr William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

Pastor Lugushie commended the children for making themselves available for God to use them to save souls, and assured them that they would never regret in life for their decision and choice to serve in the vineyard of God.

He also expressed appreciation to their parents and the teachers for helping to sustain and secure the salvation of the young people.

Pastor Lugushie said God was always happy when children were kept safe in his kingdom and assured that the youth division of the church would also contribute towards the upbringing and development of the young people in a God-fearing way to enable them grow to become useful adults in society and in the church.

He tasked the various district youth coordinators and leaders of the church to endeavour to draw closer, help identify and tackle the pressing spiritual and physical challenges that might confront the young people.

That, Pastor Lugushie added, would whip the interest and desire of the youth to stay, serve and worship God in the church to secure their eternal salvation.

Pastor Charles Ollu, Pastor In-charge of the New-Dormaa location of the church in the Sunyani Municipality took the young people through Bible drills and asked them to see their godly and divine calling as unique and a great opportunity.