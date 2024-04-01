ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The role of chiefs in national development cannot be overstated — Mahama

Headlines Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and the Obomenghene, Nana Effah Opinamang III
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Mahama[left] and the Obomenghene, Nana Effah Opinamang III

Former President and 2024 NDC flagbearer John Mahama, has underscored the important role that chiefs play in facilitating national development in Ghana.

In a Facebook post following his visit to the palace of Obomenghene Nana Effah Opinamang III in the Eastern region over the Easter weekend, Mahama noted that "the role of chiefs in national development cannot be overstated."

"Chiefs are the custodians of tradition, culture, and values, and they play a crucial role in promoting social cohesion and unity within their communities. They also serve as a bridge between the government and the people, advocating for the needs and interests of their communities and contributing to the nation's development,” the one-time President said.

As the recognized leaders and representatives of their local communities, chiefs serve a vital function of promoting unity and conveying local concerns to higher levels of government, according to Mahama.

Their influence within communities, the NDC leader said, positions them well to rally support for national programs and development initiatives.

With their guidance and assistance, Mahama stated that "we can truly build a stronger, more prosperous Ghana together."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Kwahu is treasure trove: Increase investment to diversify Kwahu Easter — Atibie Chief Kwahu is treasure trove: Increase investment to diversify Kwahu Easter — Atibie ...

11 hours ago

Court fines two siblings for verbally assaulting public officers Court fines two siblings for verbally assaulting public officers 

11 hours ago

63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo marries 12-year-old girl in controversial customary marriage at Nungua 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo marries 12-year-old girl in controversial customary ma...

11 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: NPP opens nomination April 2, holds primary April 13 Ejisu by-election: NPP opens nomination April 2, holds primary April 13

11 hours ago

Rapper Medikal dumps wife Fella Makafui Rapper Medikal dumps wife Fella Makafui

11 hours ago

Mahama will retire with Akufo-Addo in 2024 – Bryan Acheampong hints Mahama will retire with Akufo-Addo in 2024 – Bryan Acheampong hints

11 hours ago

Ive solved generational problems as vice president; Ill do more with bold solutions as president – Bawumia I’ve solved generational problems as vice president; I’ll do more with bold solu...

11 hours ago

Ashalaja: High tension cable is reattached Ashalaja: High tension cable is reattached

11 hours ago

Ghana celebrates Easter Sunday Ghana celebrates Easter Sunday

12 hours ago

Kenya has been a major tourist destination in traditionally attracting visitors from across the world to its wildlife parks. By ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS AFP Kenya tourist revenue climbs above pre-Covid levels

Just in....
body-container-line