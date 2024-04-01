The role of chiefs in national development cannot be overstated — Mahama

Former President and 2024 NDC flagbearer John Mahama, has underscored the important role that chiefs play in facilitating national development in Ghana.

In a Facebook post following his visit to the palace of Obomenghene Nana Effah Opinamang III in the Eastern region over the Easter weekend, Mahama noted that "the role of chiefs in national development cannot be overstated."

"Chiefs are the custodians of tradition, culture, and values, and they play a crucial role in promoting social cohesion and unity within their communities. They also serve as a bridge between the government and the people, advocating for the needs and interests of their communities and contributing to the nation's development,” the one-time President said.

As the recognized leaders and representatives of their local communities, chiefs serve a vital function of promoting unity and conveying local concerns to higher levels of government, according to Mahama.

Their influence within communities, the NDC leader said, positions them well to rally support for national programs and development initiatives.

With their guidance and assistance, Mahama stated that "we can truly build a stronger, more prosperous Ghana together."