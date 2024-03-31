Election 2024: I’m ready to work, I don’t need a honeymoon period – Bawumia

ModernGhana logo
The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has made it clear that he won’t need a honeymoon period if elected in the 2024 polls, in contrast to the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at his “It is Possible Mega Easter Walk and Mini Rally” in Kwahu on Saturday, March 30, 2024, Dr Bawumia assured Ghanaians of his commitment to continuous action if elected President.

He emphasized his intention to seek re-election in 2028, unlike John Mahama, who cannot seek re-election.

Addressing attendees, Dr. Bawumia urged vigorous campaigning, stressing the significance of grassroots engagement to communicate the NPP’s achievements effectively.

“Unlike the Mahama, he wants a honeymoon after being elected, he won’t come back again so he won’t mind you. As for me, I’ll come back in 2028 so I will ensure I do my best for you all.

“So everyone must campaign very well as stated earlier. Today, we are going door to door, house to house to campaign to bring victory. It is possible, we are going to break the eight.”

citinewsroom

