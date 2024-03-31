ModernGhana logo
Bono East NDC thanks Sammy Gyamfi

The Bono East Regional Communications Bureau of the main opposition National Democratic Congress has expressed profound gratitude to Sammy Gyamfi Esq., the National Communications Officer of the party for his exceptional contributions to the recently concluded Bono East Regional Communications Workshop on Sunday, February 25.

Sammy Gyamfi's unwavering commitment to the programme, ranging from organizational support to inspirational guidance and financial backing, has been truly remarkable.

Suleman Mohammed – Mustapha, the Regional Communications Officer for Bono East region expressed this gratitude in a statement dated March 27, 2024

‘’This initiative marks a significant milestone, unprecedented in over a decade of our involvement in the frontline activities of our beloved NDC, underscoring his steadfast dedication to duty. It heralds an era of effective communication within the NDC’’ the statement added.

According to the statement, his humility, coupled with a firm resolve in decision-making, alongside his generosity, played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the workshop. His vision and fervor in advancing the NDC's communication objectives are yielding tangible results and are deeply appreciated.

‘’Sammy Gyamfi's selflessness was evident when he took time out of his busy schedule to attend the funeral of the late Miss Lauratu Sammo, the Nkoranza South Deputy Women Organizer, and a member of the Bono East Regional Communications Team in the Nkoranza South Constituency, on behalf of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the Nation Builder and Incoming President, In Shaa Allah, and H.E. Lordina Mahama, the Incoming First Lady.

Furthermore, his presence and support alongside Hon. Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, MP for Nkoranza South, who also serves as the Parliamentary Candidate of Nkoranza South for the NDC, at Akumsa Dumase, a suburb of Nkoranza South, exemplify his dedication.

It is evident that Sammy Gyamfi's visit to the Bono East Region was more than a mere tour; it was a fulfillment of duty, duly accomplished and deeply appreciated.

Once again, the NDC in the Bono East Region, under the leadership of Chairman Unas Owusu, extends heartfelt appreciation for Sammy Gyamfi's invaluable contributions, which undoubtedly will significantly impact the realization of the AGENDA 11 - 11 vision of the NDC in the region

