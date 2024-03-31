ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Residents demand rehabilitation of Ayeremu road 

Social News Residents demand rehabilitation of Ayeremu road
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Some five communities in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region are appealing to the government and the Municipal authorities to rehabilitate the only access route to the area.

The communities are Aborkugya, Papaye, Chantai, Kpachiri and Ayeremu.

Some of the residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the deplorable nature of the road was making living conditions more difficult for them.

When the GNA visited Ayeremu and its environs, it observed that there was growing evidence of anger, dissatisfaction and frustration among the people who called upon the government to tackle the road with all seriousness, for the people to feel that they were part of the municipality.

Mrs Jennifer Konde, a resident, explained that due to the poor state of the road cars barely visited the community, leaving residents to travel mainly on foot.

She said they were sometimes forced to use tricycles and bicycles for transportation.

Mr Nsando Obore, another resident told GNA that the road had also become a haven for armed robbers and other criminals.

Mr Rockson Denteh, the Assembly member of the area, said his people were frustrated after several attempts to get the road fixed had failed.

He, however, appealed to the authorities to come to their aid and reshape the road for them.

GNA

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

2024 polls: NDC bans unapproved caucuses, others 2024 polls: NDC bans unapproved caucuses, others

20 minutes ago

Amenfi West: NPP PC Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa condemns billboard vandalism Amenfi West: NPP PC Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa condemns billboard vandalism

45 minutes ago

'There's nothing wrong with their comment' —Kwesi Pratt backs GRA workers for blasting Bawumia over 'harassment' comment 'There's nothing wrong with their comment' — Kwesi Pratt backs GRA workers for b...

2 hours ago

Sampa Chieftaincy Dispute: Police, Military forestall reprisal attacks Sampa Chieftaincy Dispute: Police, Military forestall reprisal attacks

2 hours ago

Peace Council deepens civilian-security relationshipto improve border security Peace Council deepens civilian-security relationship to improve border security

2 hours ago

FDA destroys unwholesome baby diapers FDA destroys unwholesome baby diapers 

2 hours ago

Bawumia storms Kwahu, pledges to break the 8 Bawumia storms Kwahu, pledges to break the ‘8’

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Majority of Ghanaians have spoken clearly – Bishop Agyenta to Akufo-Addo Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Majority of Ghanaians have spoken clearly – Bishop Agyenta to ...

2 hours ago

We will establish Minerals Development Bank for small-scale miners — Bawumia We will establish Minerals Development Bank for small-scale miners — Bawumia 

2 hours ago

Be wary of wealthy people who might lure you into gayism — Pastor Robert Lugushie ‘Be wary of wealthy people who might lure you into gayism’ — Pastor Robert Lugus...

Just in....
body-container-line