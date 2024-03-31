Election 2024: Make informed decisions – SDA Pastor to Ghanaians

Pastor Edward Nyarko, the General Secretary of the Northern Union Ghana Conference of the SDA Church at the weekend, advised Ghanaians to make informed decisions in the 2024 Election.

He said the country required God-fearing leaders to govern and push forward the holistic development of the nation and also create a peaceful atmosphere for the citizenry to serve God peacefully.

Pastor Nyarko observed that although people had their political party choices, that should not be a problem to create unnecessary divisions among Ghanaians.

The General Secretary was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the launch of the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Adventist Choir Union (GACU) of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Sunyani on Saturday.

Pastor Nyarko reminded the youth that they still had God’s inherent potential, and urged them not to allow some ambitious individual politicians and political parties to use them as tools to foment trouble and disturb the prevailing peace.

“Any political violence will tear the nation apart, disturb national peace and draw back development,” the man of God stated, and advised Ghanaians to cherish and preserve national peace and social cohesion in jealousy.

In a highlight, Pastor Nyarko explained the launch would also consider and inspire the GACU to compose sacred music that would influence and draw people to God.

“We need sacred music in order to help us to bring all the chaos down so that we can go through a peaceful and successful general election,” he stated.

GNA