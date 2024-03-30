ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dumsor will keep recurring if the financial problem is not tackled – Duncan Amoah

General News Duncan Amoah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Duncan Amoah

The Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah has cautioned that 'dumsor' will persist if the financial problem facing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is not addressed.

According to him, the financial challenge is a major part of the issues resulting in persistent and erratic power outages (dumsor).

Speaking to TV3 on the Key Points Programme, Duncan Amoah said if the problem is not fixed, even the next government after the 2024 general election will face dumsor.

“The problem will keep recurring if we don’t tackle the real issue, the real issue is the financial problem. There is a financing gap between what ECG collects and what we produce,” Duncan Amoah said.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that it now has a stable power supply.

This comes as a relief after weeks of frequent power outages nationwide.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that we have a stable national power supply (stable national grid),” part of the notice said.

In the notice, ECG added that “Any customer who is currently experiencing power outage is due to a localised fault. Please call our contact centre on 0302 611611 (also available on whatsapp) or report on our social media handles (ECGghOfficial) for immediate action to fix the outage and restore power supply.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja

7 hours ago

Next NDC government will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama Next NDC government will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama

7 hours ago

Pride and hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills Pride and hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills

7 hours ago

Hes here to carry the legacy of God – Sonnie Badu welcomes another son “He’s here to carry the legacy of God” – Sonnie Badu welcomes another son

7 hours ago

Dirty money' from serious and organised crime into politics great concern — Experts ‘Dirty money' from serious and organised crime ‘into’ politics great concern — E...

7 hours ago

Mahama promises to separate Youth and Sports Ministry Mahama promises to separate Youth and Sports Ministry

8 hours ago

March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to 1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to $1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank

8 hours ago

Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tonguright ‘Ghana-US-UK ties anchored on mutual respect despite disagreements’ — Ablakwa

8 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo ‘It’s time to act and make our presence felt in every corner of the country’ — M...

8 hours ago

Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries

Just in....
body-container-line