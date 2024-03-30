Dumsor will keep recurring if the financial problem is not tackled – Duncan Amoah

The Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah has cautioned that 'dumsor' will persist if the financial problem facing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is not addressed.

According to him, the financial challenge is a major part of the issues resulting in persistent and erratic power outages (dumsor).

Speaking to TV3 on the Key Points Programme, Duncan Amoah said if the problem is not fixed, even the next government after the 2024 general election will face dumsor.

“The problem will keep recurring if we don’t tackle the real issue, the real issue is the financial problem. There is a financing gap between what ECG collects and what we produce,” Duncan Amoah said.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that it now has a stable power supply.

This comes as a relief after weeks of frequent power outages nationwide.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that we have a stable national power supply (stable national grid),” part of the notice said.

In the notice, ECG added that “Any customer who is currently experiencing power outage is due to a localised fault. Please call our contact centre on 0302 611611 (also available on whatsapp) or report on our social media handles (ECGghOfficial) for immediate action to fix the outage and restore power supply.”