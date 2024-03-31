ModernGhana logo
RAINS partners GLF to train people in sustainable and integrated landscape management

By Mohammed Jalal-Deen Korabaso II Contributor
RAINS, in collaboration with the Global Landscape Forum (GLF), has commenced training sessions to empower individuals committed to accelerating sustainable and integrated landscape management.

Through the partnership, RAINS will provide community members access to networking opportunities, indigenous knowledge, best farming practices, and technology, fostering their ability to drive positive change.

Smallholder farmers in four communities (Bidima, Kpachelo, Kulinkpegu, and Bachabordo) of the Mion and West Gonja districts in the Northern and Savanna regions were trained in agroecological practices.

The trainings were focused on site selection and land preparation. Site selection and land preparation are the single most important factors in crop production, they can significantly determine the yields of smallholder farmers and when done properly can maximize production.

This feat has been possible through funding support from the Global Landscape Forum (GLF). The Global Landscape Forum (GLF); is a multi-stakeholder platform that facilitates participation in landscape approaches.

Eventually, this will enhance their productivity, profitability, and efficiency. Additionally, the women will be supported with indigenous seeds and organic fertilizers.

Training on agricultural smart practices on how to conserve the environment will be conducted in the coming weeks with practical demonstrations. Forty youths will also receive similar support alongside the women.

This will strengthen the capacity of farmers to conserve agricultural biodiversity and enhance food security in households.

Earlier, in the year, farmers were also supported to develop ecological and seasonal calendars to enhance forecasting and prediction of weather through traditional knowledge so farmers can know the best time to start their preparations.

The GLF support creates opportunities for biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, and the promotion of sustainable food production systems.

