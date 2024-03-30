Religion Has Evolved as a Predatory Toxin

30.03.2024 LISTEN

If we were to put any organic material on this earth and leave it for enough time to evolve according to its will to evolve, and to have its own capacity to exist and to thrive and survive on earth, that organic material will take on a life of its own, and evolve the appendages and tools it needs to survive; and there will not be the need for any God to guide its existence and to direct it to guide its instruments for survival. For it is an inherent will of organisms to evolve and to be equipped with all that the organism needs to survive and thrive. We have all evolved by the same fundamental natural code, and we do what we do and perfect what we perfect not so much because we are designed by anybody to do what we do or to become what we have become, but so much because the will to survive is naturally inherent in every living organism. And in this survival sense, all living things are in equal competition; doing whatever they must do against other living organisms to live and thrive.

In this existential struggle to survive, those who think that there are any marked differences between animals and humans, have not yet taken the time to watch what animals do in their secret lives to survive. Whatever humans do to survive, animals can do better to survive. Animals flew a long time before humans did after centuries of time and effort. And when humans finally caught up with the animals, they still had to spend a huge amount of time and resources on extremely long research and study, to do it right. Every bird born can fly. But no human can fly except through years of learning and engineering by a small group of humans. So, what a bird is born to do, humans have to achieve through years of learning and skills acquisition; and what is more, whatever learning has taken place, we practically plagiarized from the birds. So in this respect, the birds were our teachers: They put the idea of flying into our minds!

The intelligence of birds is also captured in the deceptive genius of the cuckoo. The bird is too lazy to build its own nest and to hatch its own eggs, and therefore what does it do? It waits patiently for its fellow bird to build its nest. And waits for this same bird to lay its eggs. And to fly off. Whereupon this cuckoo goes to kick out this poor bird’s eggs and to lay its own. The cuckolded bird will not know the difference amongst and betwixt the eggs and will work for days hatching and feeding bigger birds as if they were its own. That bird will struggle day and night to feed these larger birds day and night. And by the time it gets too tired to continue, the now grown cuckoos eat it up, and fly off into the wild to continue their own independent life, and to search for their own dumb surrogates to trick into the slave labor of raising their young. So the cycle of deception continues…….

Of significance also are the tricks of predators. The teamwork of the wild dog in hunting vests it with a success rate of over 80%, while its human counterpart can only manage below 50%. And in the incredible teamwork of these little animals, huge buffaloes are attacked and brought down easily, disemboweled, and eaten while still alive. And unlike humans, these animals are not spending their money and time trying to purchase hunting gear or training to hunt; they are born with teamwork and the instinct to hunt.

I once watched a video of lions on the hunt who decided to eat a huge baboon. However, to get to baboon territory was imminent death. So what did these clever lions do? The smallest among them just approached the baboon territory and goaded the largest baboon to give chase. Perhaps out of joy of the idea of being able to kill a lion, there was this large baboon gleefully chasing a lion into the lion territory, and when the time was ripe, the lion abruptly turned, and its fellows emerged from their ambush and surrounded the predator now turned prey. They happily made mincemeat of it.

Then there was this mighty eagle that landed on this huge albeit seemingly docile snake. At first, the snake was all game to the brave eagle’s sinister intentions, allowing the eagle to pierce its body freely with its sharp talons. So here was this eagle happily pecking at the poor snake’s eyeballs; and when the eagle was relaxed and happily pecking at the eyeballs of this helpless snake, the poor snake then slowly lifted its huge body and quickly curved it around the neck and body of the eagle, strangling it and swallowing it whole!

There is also the story of the wasp who gets into a fight with a cockroach and defeats it, leaving it limp and almost helpless. But then, the wasp has no intention to kill the cockroach. Instead, it stings the cockroach on the head and turns the cockroach into a kind of zombie, which then follows the wasp in its hypnotized state to the wasp’s nest where the wasp keeps it alive and lays its egg into the stomach of the cockroach. The wasp keeps the egg in the cockroach’s stomach and seals the entrance of its nest until the egg is hatched. And after the egg is hatched, the zombie cockroach feeds the young of the wasp until it grows up and emerges from the stomach of the cockroach. At this point in time, the cockroach dies.

We can go on and on to describe so many things in nature that should mesmerize us; but the last incredible deception is by the cricket which is able to construct a megaphone to attract a mate. This cricket needs to be able to make the most noise to attract a partner; but it is not big enough and it is not powerful enough to make that type of loud stridulation. So, what does it do? It simply makes a megaphone out of a leaf, climbs into the folded leaf; and then it can really chirp out loud because of the megaphone, to invite mates into its leaf or love chamber and to do whatever it wants with the beguiled female. So given its own inability to compete for mates, it has developed a trick by which it can also breed. And that is also one power of deception in nature that will endow the organism with the capacities and abilities to survive and thrive.

The operative word here is “deception” as the method by which organisms compete, survive and thrive in the environment. Organisms develop capabilities and capacities which enable them to take advantage of their fellow living things, to destroy them or to co-opt them into lobotomies to serve their purposes and needs. And that is what Darwin calls adaptability for the purpose of survival.

We have no space to write the multitudinous ways in which living organisms evolve their deceptive tricks and means to guarantee their own survival against their fellow living things. But what is clear is that, independent of any god or God, there resides within the power of nature the inherent capabilities of the living organisms to evolve whatever they need to evolve, and to develop all the tools, appendages and instruments they need to develop to survive by themselves without the intervention of a God or any visible, invincible or explainable power.

So, we are concluding that by itself, the survival of the human entity, or of any living thing depends on the strategy that the living thing has developed by itself in order to conquer or destroy its fellow living thing so as to guarantee its own survival. And this is a very strong statement to make: We are asserting that nature itself produces in the organism the kinds of tools, features and abilities that the organism needs for its survival, and that there is no supernatural intervention or explanation for this phenomenon. So that we have to be humble enough to agree that we do not know how come all these things can happen all by themselves without the intervention of any supreme or supernatural power. But what we know is that no matter what and when, every organism will get what it will get by itself without the help of any god.

This is a direct rejection of any attempt by anybody to pretend to sell off this power as God, and to purport to know the will of that power…… To describe it and to teach anybody any contretemps by which to worship the power or to concoct its will. For when we look at nature and acknowledge or discover the phenomena therein, we do not see any relevance of any supernatural powers for its survival; but we see ample evidence of the phenomena of evolution, and its concomitant characteristics that are far more enigmatic than any that any power ever developed. So much so that when we think about the claims of religion which infest the human brain, and which none of these organisms have ever practiced, we do not see its purpose and function in the capacity of these organisms to evolve into their states. And we do not discover any divine instructional code which these organisms have to follow to become what they have evolved to become. To wit, we cannot define the function of religion in the immutable evolution into the becoming of any simple or complex organism.

Therefore, we can only conclude that religion is also a type of deception………It is also a means of survival concocted by mentally superior humans who want to dominate their fellow humans for the purpose of exploiting them and taming them, or for the purpose of even killing them, in order to make them the victims of their survival.

The men claiming to be deputies of God have developed this predatory behavior to eat for free, and to use the toxin of religion to transform their fellow men or women into some kind of zombies. Just like the cuckoo bird, the wild dog, the hunting lions, the docile snake, the wasp which injects into the brain of the cockroaches toxins to change them; and the trumpeting cricket, certain superior human species also use religion as toxin of deception which they inject into the minds of their fellow human beings so that they can tame them and then turn them into some sort of lobotomized idiots to use them and discard them…... So then, religion is a tool for the complete obnubilation of the minds of the people for their eventual destruction and annihilation. The people who are the victims of the religion exist to create wealth for these others who have been intelligent enough to use the religion as toxins in the minds of the people; so here, we see clearly nature in its own archetypal Darwinian manifestation of survival through deception: The purveyors of religion don't want to work, so they just convince people that they should suffer freely right here on earth, working and providing them with all the resources they need so that in the end, God will send them to a better place to live happily ever after. So that as long as they are here, the victims don't have to bother about building a better place for themselves; rather they should build a better place for men of God so that in the future, they can have a better place to live!

So we have a perfect system of predation which depends on deception, where we have other humans actually destroying the minds of other human beings so that they can take advantage of them and make them the slave workers to provide all their earthly wants! Religion is therefore the instinctual tricks concocted by others to the detriment of some other group of people. Religious aficionados create delusions that will enable them to make a claim to own a God, and to take advantage of the people, to create earthly misery for them, and to exploit them and turn them into some sort of zombies…….. To build castles for them in the afterlife, while building castles for themselves in the present lifetime.

At the beginning of this piece of writing, I stated categorically that the survival instinct is all about building deception and developing the tools and appendages as a means of survival for all kinds of species. And so here, I am asserting again that deception is also a means in nature for survival of certain groups of organisms who feed on other people’s brains to survive, to live in comfort and glory right here on earth while promising fantastical glory in the heavens above. This is the nexus plexus and primordial origins and purpose of religion: The total annihilation of the inferior human species.

So, in conclusion, those of us who have become victims of religion have done so because we have fallen victims of the natural order of things where one species of humans or animals dominates another species of humans or animals by means of trickery and chicanery.

We posit here that religion operates as an instinctual tool for the survival of human parasites. It has developed its own natural method by itself as a predation on the human condition. Just as in the case of these other organisms. Nobody can explain its evolution to capture the human imagination, just as we can’t explain the origin of deception that is inherent in nature. All we know is that no matter how religion manifests itself, it is a powerful toxin for the total obnubilation of the mind, and for the eventual destruction of these weaker-minded species of human beings.

Dr. Samuel Adjei Sarfo, Esq.