What are some of the key ingredients for shared prosperity worldwide?

To make shared prosperity worldwide feasible, peaceful coexistence between nations, and between individuals, is crucial. Ending societal cultural-wars would help in that regard.

In that vein, let us begin by accepting those who are against associating with folk who don't share the same skin hue they themselves have - if that makes them happy: and respect their choice. Surely, no one loses anything, in such a world? No? It's their choice, after all. Let us allow them live with it, lol.

As far as transgender folk are concerned, to make for peacful-coexistence on that cultural-wars front, all birth-gender males seeing themselves as women, will simply have to be content with competing with only males in all sporting events, and vice versa birth-gender females seeing themselves as men. Ditto use public washrooms, locker rooms and other public facilities reserved for their birth-genders. Full stop. No compromise possible, there, alas. That's commonsensical, is not, dear critical-reader, lol? No?

In any case, dear critical-reader, all the above cultural-wars concessions, if made by both far-right and far-left extremist cultural-wars warriors, will most certainly make for a less fractious world - and therein lies the path to successful peace-building that leads to peaceful coexistence bedrocking shared-prosperity globally. A word to the wise...