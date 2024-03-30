ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.03.2024 Feature Article

Will bleeding-edge innovation permanently resolve Ghana's rolling power outages?

Will bleeding-edge innovation permanently resolve Ghana's rolling power outages?
30.03.2024 LISTEN

Dear critical-reader, the question that a wise and aspirational African people whose bankrupted country is blighted by endless power outages ought to ponder over is: Will bleeding-edge innovation permanently resolve Ghana's rolling power outages?

In that vein, one finds it utterly incomprehensible, that it has still not occured to any of our nation's political parties, to lobby Ghana's wealthiest entrepreneurs, to club together, and offer a winning prize of USD1 million to any local inventor, who can resolve our country's power crisis, permanently, by providing a bleeding-edge emission-free off-grid clean power system that can be scaled up nationwide quickly.

As someone who is aware of at least one such invention (that is definitely a global power sector holy-grail invention, as it happens), offering a substantial prize for local inventors able to resolve our power production challenge, would be the most sensible longterm solution, by far, to our never ending power crisis.

Power outages cripple businesses across the entirety of the landmass of our Republic, leading to job losses in an era of high youth unemployment. They also affect the mobilisation of tax revenues for cash-strapped governments-of-day, to fund our nation building efforts in all the sixteen regions of Ghana, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

In the final analysis, the bald truth, is that only bleeding-edge innovation can permanently resolve Ghana's rolling power outages. Nothing else can end them. Full stop. Case closed. Yoooooooo. A word to the wise...

More from this author (1143)

More

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja

2 hours ago

Next NDC government will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama Next NDC government will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama

2 hours ago

Pride and hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills Pride and hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills

2 hours ago

Hes here to carry the legacy of God – Sonnie Badu welcomes another son “He’s here to carry the legacy of God” – Sonnie Badu welcomes another son

2 hours ago

Dirty money' from serious and organised crime into politics great concern — Experts ‘Dirty money' from serious and organised crime ‘into’ politics great concern — E...

2 hours ago

Mahama promises to separate Youth and Sports Ministry Mahama promises to separate Youth and Sports Ministry

3 hours ago

March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to 1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to $1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tonguright ‘Ghana-US-UK ties anchored on mutual respect despite disagreements’ — Ablakwa

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo ‘It’s time to act and make our presence felt in every corner of the country’ — M...

3 hours ago

Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries

Just in....
body-container-line