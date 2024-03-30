30.03.2024 LISTEN

Dear critical-reader, the question that a wise and aspirational African people whose bankrupted country is blighted by endless power outages ought to ponder over is: Will bleeding-edge innovation permanently resolve Ghana's rolling power outages?

In that vein, one finds it utterly incomprehensible, that it has still not occured to any of our nation's political parties, to lobby Ghana's wealthiest entrepreneurs, to club together, and offer a winning prize of USD1 million to any local inventor, who can resolve our country's power crisis, permanently, by providing a bleeding-edge emission-free off-grid clean power system that can be scaled up nationwide quickly.

As someone who is aware of at least one such invention (that is definitely a global power sector holy-grail invention, as it happens), offering a substantial prize for local inventors able to resolve our power production challenge, would be the most sensible longterm solution, by far, to our never ending power crisis.

Power outages cripple businesses across the entirety of the landmass of our Republic, leading to job losses in an era of high youth unemployment. They also affect the mobilisation of tax revenues for cash-strapped governments-of-day, to fund our nation building efforts in all the sixteen regions of Ghana, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

In the final analysis, the bald truth, is that only bleeding-edge innovation can permanently resolve Ghana's rolling power outages. Nothing else can end them. Full stop. Case closed. Yoooooooo. A word to the wise...