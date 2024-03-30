ModernGhana logo
Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja

30.03.2024 LISTEN

High-tension cable has detached from the main line between the Avornyo and Gati junctions in Ashalaja, a town near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

This incident, which occurred on Friday, March 29, 2024, has left the residents in a state of fear and uncertainty.

Despite their efforts to alert the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the residents report that no action has been taken to rectify the situation.

David Adjetey Akufo, a resident, expressed his concerns in an interview with Citi News on Saturday.

He emphasised the urgency of the situation, noting that the fallen cable is located at a critical point where many homes and workplaces are situated.

Akufo warned of potential disaster if the issue is not addressed promptly.

He urged the authorities to take immediate action to prevent any unforeseen incidents.

The residents of Ashalaja are now anxiously awaiting a response from the ECG and other relevant authorities.

—Citi Newsroom

