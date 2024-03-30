ModernGhana logo
Easter: Christians must make Christ's death worthwhile and meaningful – Rev Wengam

The Reverend Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, has challenged Christians to make the death of Christ worthwhile and meaningful by prioritising the Great Commission.

He said: “The purpose of the death of Christ is to save humanity from sin and usher them into a holy relationship with God.

“Christ’s death would, therefore, be meaningless if Christians disobey the sending mission of God by failing to disciple their nations and immediate environment.”

Rev Wengam, who doubles as the Vice President of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, was preaching at the National Easter Convention of Botswana Assemblies of God in Gaborone.

About 12 people gave their lives to Christ during the Good Friday morning service.

Rev Wengam will be speaking at a special seminar for pastors and their spouses alongside the convention.

Bishop John Tsukudu, the General Superintendent of Botswana Assemblies of God, in his welcome remarks, said the Church was poised to achieve the MM33 Agenda of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship by trippling the number of churches in Botswana.

GNA

