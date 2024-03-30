‘Ghana-US-UK ties anchored on mutual respect despite disagreements’ — Ablakwa

Relations between Ghana, the United States and the United Kingdom remain strong despite disagreements on certain issues, according to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Ablakwa, who was speaking after participating in a corporate diplomacy dialogue hosted by the Washington D.C.-based Meridian International Center on Tuesday, said this in a Facebook post on Saturday, March 30.

"We may have our strong disagreements on a number of issues with the US and the UK but our historic ties and shared interests anchored on mutual respect and a desire to create just and prosperous conditions for the people we serve will propel our relations to greater heights," Ablakwa wrote, summarizing his engagement.

The North Tongu lawmaker emphasized Ghana's strategic importance and called for partnerships to empower the nation's youth.

“I emphasized Ghana’s strategic importance in the region and why it was time to collectively make our stability count by delivering tangible empowerment opportunities for our youthful nation,” he said.

“It was particularly insightful listening to corporate leaders and diplomats on the implications of AI and what kind of regulatory regime the world must fashion out,” the legislator added.

The MP thanked the Meridian Center and UK Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce for the platform, expressing hope that Ghana's strategic role in the region will be realized through tangible partnerships that benefit citizens.