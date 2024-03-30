ModernGhana logo
Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved key timelines and procedures for its upcoming parliamentary primaries to select a candidate for the Ejisu constituency bye-election.

According to a statement issued by the party's General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, nomination will open on April 2 and close on April 4. The primaries have been scheduled for April 13.

The party has also instituted an election committee led by Mr. Danquah Smith Butey to oversee a fair, transparent and orderly process.

Some key members of the committee include Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Asokwa MP Patricia Appiagyei, Martha Kodua and Evans Nimalo.

Interested aspirants are to procure nomination forms at a cost of GHC3,000 after which a filing fee of GHC35,000 is to be paid to officially submit their bid.

However, "Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) who want to aspire to a higher political office will enjoy a 50% rebate on the filing fees," stated the statement.

Detailed rules and regulations to govern the primaries have also been approved and will be made available to stakeholders.

According to the statement, "No individual shall be denied access to purchase Nomination Forms."

The primaries seek to select a candidate to replace the late Dr. John Kumah, who was the MP for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister until his unfortunate demise on March 7.

His death has necessitated a by-election in the constituency to fill the vacant parliamentary seat.

330202493610-wbreuihtto-img2067.jpeg

330202493611-i4ep276gfa-img2066.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

