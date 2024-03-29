CorpsAfrica Ghana holds Development Partners Networking Event inTamale

CorpsAfrica Ghana, a Non-Governmental organization has held its annual Development Partners networking event in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

The event brought together various organizations, philanthropists, community members and individuals in the development space aimed at exposing CorpsAfrica's mission, vision, approaches to community development and as well understanding the impact made by the community volunteers.

Addressing Journalists on the sideline of the event, Madam Priscilla Okpoti-Paul, Partnership and Philanthropy officer at CorpsAfrica Ghana said the organization is determine in improving the social and economic status of the people through voluntarism.

According to her, the organization is currently working with volunteers in four areas in the Northern Region namely Tolon, Kumbungu, Tamale South and the Savelugu Municipality.

“We want to bring back the approach of voluntarism in our communities, it's a service to the nation and we want to reach a place where our communities are not dependent on external help or Aid, we believe that over the years we have been able to solve our problems and have what it takes, sometimes we just need somebody to give you the push, so one of the things we want do is to empower our communities, give back their dignity to them and letting them know that we know the challenges that you're going through, so focus your assets and the needs that you have, when you're able to leverage on the assets that you have then you're able to create impact in your community”.

She said through the community development program their volunteers are develop professionally and able to cause the needed change.

The Training Manager of CorpsAfrica Ghana, Mr. Raymond Abaifaah said their focus is to keep training young and Ghanaian volunteers and deploy into the communities to make a lasting impact.

“We do development redefine, the volunteers go through a very vigorous lives transforming character building career finding opportunities training through what we call the pre-service training, at the end of the training this graduates become developed personally and professionally, they go into the communities and facilitate development with already asserts that exists in the Communities such as economy asserts, natural, people and all kind of asserts, this is different from need bases where you go into a community and ask somebody what do you need, we ask them, what do you have and out of what you have, we help you use it to acquire what you need”.

He revealed that the volunteers live within their assigned communities for one year to gain a deep understanding of the problems facing community members, and then proffer solutions to improve lives, build resilience and create better economic outcomes for all persons.

He stated that the community project help in directing Development Partners to areas where their services are urgently needed.

The Country Director for CorpsAfrica Ghana assured that the organization will continue to be a catalyst by bringing together development partners in a concerted effort to share valuable insights and enhance collaboration.

Adding that, the collaboration will only not pool resources together but also facilitate a dynamic exchange of knowledge and experiences, thereby creating a more robust foundation for sustainable development.

Representatives from organizations such as Girls Empowerment Mission, SWIDA, Africa Skills Hub, UNFPA, Active Youth Global, CAMFED, Children Believe, African Afforestation Association attended the event.

ABOUT CorpsAfrica Ghana

CorpsAfrica Ghana recruits, trains and sends college-educated Africans to live in remote rural areas in their own countries to facilitate low-cost, high-impact projects that are identified by local people, inspired by the peace Corps module.