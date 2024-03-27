Brigadier Gen. Nartey takes over as GOC of Northern Command  

Brigadier General Mr Frank Nartey has taken over as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Northern Command, which is headquartered at Nyohini in Tamale.

He succeeded Major General Matthew Essien, who was appointed the Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces and Staff Command College.

Major General Essien, in an address at his sendoff ceremony at the Command Headquarters in Tamale on Tuesday, said under his tenure, through unity and teamwork, the Command chalked remarkable successes, which included sustained deployment along the northern borders, successful conduct of exercises and efficient handling of chieftaincy disputes.

He expressed gratitude to the staff of the Northern Command for their support of him during his tenure and urged them to accord similar support to the new GOC.

Major General Bismark Onwona, Chief of Army Staff, said the Northern Command, over the years, was consistent in delivering on its core mandate and mission of conducting land operations within the Northern Command Area of Responsibility to protect Ghana's territorial integrity and safeguarding the Constitution of Ghana to promote socio-economic development.

He said, “Under the remarkable leadership of Major Gen Essien, Northern Command has lived by its slogan “Valour and Tenacity” and maintained the significant posture of the eagle. With valour and tenacity, the units under this Command have kept watch over the northern frontiers to the admiration of all.”

He congratulated the new GOC on his new appointment and expressed confidence in him to continue the legacy he built.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister said Major General Essien’s dedication to duty and selfless leadership had been instrumental in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Prior to the sendoff parade, the Chief of Army Staff inaugurated some projects at the Northern Command Headquarters, which included a refurbished office complex, a new office block and the monument of an eagle represented in its slogan.

