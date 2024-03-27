ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Climate disasters cost French insurers €6.5bn in 'worrying uptick'

By RFI
Europe AFP - SAMEER AL-DOUMY
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
AFP - SAMEER AL-DOUMY

Climate disasters in France cost insurers €6.5 billion in 2023 – a worrying increase in claims that comes as temperature records are successively broken. 

Last year was the third “most severe” in terms of climate-related claims after 1999 and 2022, industry federation France Assureurs (French Insurers) has said – citing destruction from storms Ciaran and Domingos, which lashed parts of the north-west. 

Numerous extreme weather events took place in 2023 – the second warmest year in France after 2022, France Assureurs president Florence Lustman told the French news agency AFP. 

Among them were 15 wind storms with gusts of more than 150km/h, and 14 floods that each hit more than a dozen towns. Storms Ciaran and Domingos alone led to 517,000 claims costing €1.6 billion. 

'Successive thresholds'

"We are reaching successive thresholds in the cost of climate risk," Lustman said.  

From 2000 to 2008, France averaged €2.7 billion per year – a figure that rose to €3.7 billion between 2010 and 2019. 

"If I take the average over the last four years, including 2022 and 2023, I'm at €6 billion," Lustman added.  

However the costliest year so far remains 1999, which was marked by storms Lothar and Martin, racking up a damage bill of €13.8 billion. That was followed by 2022, when climate events cost insurers €10 billion. 

Floods and droughts are considered natural disasters, with the French state bearing half of the cost burden – but hail and other storm damage to homes is the responsibility of insurers. 

Read also:

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonooleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘CJ is a pliant accomplice, abettor of the despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP gover...

1 hour ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonooleft and Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram Chief Justice is engaged in judicial thuggery, gangsterism — Sam George

1 hour ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustaphaleft and Hopeson Adorye ‘Bawumia won't be your chewing stick; take his name out of your mouth’ — Salam M...

1 hour ago

KNUST SRC secures funds to settle fee arrears of over 3,000 need-based students KNUST SRC secures funds to settle fee arrears of over 3,000 need-based students

1 hour ago

We've not been paid since February 2023 — NAFSAG to picket at MoE if arrears are not settled in 14 days ‘We've not been paid since February 2023’ — NAFSAG to picket at MoE if arrears a...

1 hour ago

Awutu Senya East MCE, Anita Love Obo Amisaah Awutu Senya East: Rumours of missing male genitals unfounded — MCE

9 hours ago

Keli Gadzekpo ECG Board Chair, Keli Gadzekpo resigns

13 hours ago

Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe

14 hours ago

Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, hes one of my favourites —Gideon Boako Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, h...

Just in....
body-container-line