Easter: Kumasi traders record low sales

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng II
Traders in the Central Business Districts of Kumasi have expressed concerns about the low sales of goods ahead of the Easter celebration.

With few days to the Easter festivities, traders at Adum, Kejetia and Racecourse markets say they are yet to experience bumper sales as expected annually.

In sample interviews with this reporter on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the traders ob­served that the low sales of goods had affected their profit margins.

They attributed the low sales to the ongoing Ramadan observed by Muslims in the country, claiming that most of their customers were fasting.

They added that the current economic hardship is also a contributing factor to the low sales at the various markets.

"With Easter approaching, one would expect to see customers busily purchasing goods such as fowls, rice, eggs, yam and vegeta­bles among others for the celebra­tion at various market centres, but we are not seeing that," one Madam Abena, a provisions seller at Adum said.

