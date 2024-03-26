ModernGhana logo
Dumsor timetable: ‘Napo was right; those calling for it are just trying to score cheap political points’ — Energy Ministry

Headlines Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
The Ministry of Energy has defended Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh over comments he made regarding calls for a dumsor timetable, saying the minister was simply pointing out factual realities.

In an interview with Accra-based JoyNews, the minister, known affectionately as Napo said the demand for a load-shedding timetable is equivalent to wishing evil for the country.

“Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don't know of any timetable because the ECG has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?” he asked.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 26, Energy Ministry’s spokesperson Kofi Abrefa Afena quoted the minister as saying "Addressing the issues is not an event" in response to those calling for a timetable.

According to Afena, the minister was correctly pointing out that resolving Ghana's current power challenges requires continuous effort rather than a one-off action like publishing a schedule.

"The Minister dismissed the need for a load management timetable because in his view and as indicated by the Electricity Company of Ghana, the causes of the temporary power challenges are being addressed," Afena said.

He added that Dr. Opoku Prempeh's comparison of the current situation to Ghana's prolonged dumsor under John Mahama was in response to similar calls from the NDC flagbearer.

"This call, in the view of the Minister is borne out of the quest to score cheap political points," the statement noted.

The ministry insisted the minister was simply being factual in his analysis and was not insensitive to Ghanaians experiencing power issues, as his critics have alleged.

It pledged the energy sector agencies are working hard under the ministry's guidance to resolve the temporary challenges.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
