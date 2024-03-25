Eunuchs and Homosexuality

25.03.2024 LISTEN

In Matthew 19:12, Jesus is quoted as saying, "For there are eunuchs who have been so from birth, and there are eunuchs who have been made eunuchs by others, and there are eunuchs who have made themselves eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of heaven. Let anyone accept this who can.”

So who were Eunuchs that Jesus was referring to? These were castrated men who served the queens in the Palace in those days. And the purpose of their castration was just so they would have no sexual desires towards the queen, regardless of any exposure to her nakedness.

Jesus said that some people were born Eunuchs. It means those men were born without any sexual desire towards women. As simple as that. It means such men could see the nakedness of the queen, or any other woman for that matter, and would never get sexually aroused.

I have written about the role of the brain in sex and sexual arousal and hence sexual orientation based on scientific research. And I highlighted in that article biological factors that influence the structure and function of the brain, which factors are not controlled by the person, and which then influence how the brain plays its central role in sexual arousal and sexual orientation.

Why do you believe that what Jesus said is true, that one man can be born with a brain that makes him have no sexual attraction whatsoever towards women, but you think it is impossible for another man to be born who is sexually attracted to another man? Who taught the men in Sodom and Gomorrha how to sleep with other men? Is it not conceivable, or even possible, that they were also born with that tendency, just like those Eunuchs who were born with no sexual attraction towards women?

Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako, Accra

