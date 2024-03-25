Dr. Amin Adam accused of masterminding regent's arrest

The members of Mahamihi Yili family in the Karaga constituency have blamed the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Adam Mohammed Amin for his alleged involvement in the attempt to arrest the regent of the late Mahama Sumani.

Reports say a 14-year-old girl has been shot dead by a stray bullet with several others injured.

According to some family members who witnessed this morning's invasion at the palace, some military officers attempted to pick the current regent, Adam Sumani who was with some elders as they came to pay homage following his coronation few days ago.

They say they are blaming the MP, who doubles as finance minister because he is aware of the situation in the area.

They added that Dr. Amin Adam had allegedly said if the regent is not arrested, it will affect the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) electoral fortunes in the upcoming elections, hence the accusations.

"If anything happens, we will hold our MP responsible. He is on record to have picked sides in this whole issue of our chieftaincy brouhaha. He thinks we are those blocking his return to parliament this year. We know what he is up to. And we will resist any attempt to remove the regent from the palace", one of the spoke on condition of anonymity.

"That is why we rejected his funeral donations when our father died. When he was bidding for the position, we were his friends during day and night. Now that he has become MP, we have become target of maltreatment?" another one quizzes.

On March 15 this year, the Regional Security Council on the Northern Regional Coordinating Council wrote a letter to the family banning them from performing some activities including enskinning of chiefs, beating talking drums and firing of musketry.

On Friday, March 22, the Mahamihi Yili family disregarded the directive by the REGSEC and went ahead to perform all the activities they were directed not to do.

Many people in Dagbon condemned the action of the group, calling on REGSEC to take action.

Sources in Karaga said this led to the action of the military this morning, and when the family resisted.

Some gunshots were fired leaving many people sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The regent, Adam Sumani was still at the palace unhurt at the time of filing this report.

It will be recalled that the late Mahama Sumani the regent of Karaga refused to vacate the palace after Karaga namship was given to Naa Abdulai Naatogma, with the former holding himself out as chief of the area.

This led to a decision by the Judiciary Committee of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, which unanimously upheld Naa Abdulai Naatogma as the legitimate Paramount Chief of Karaga.

Accordingly, the committee also awarded a penalty cost of GHS5,000 against the respondent, the late Mahama Sumani and his family.

The three-member committee chaired by Naa Yab Kumbungu Naa Alhaji Iddrisu Abu and Naa Bapri Bakpab Naa Adam Naatogma and Naa Bapri Sabob Naa John Bowan Matheer as members, further gave the Karaga Regent, Naa Mahama Sumani, a 48hour ultimatum to vacate the Karaga Chief Palace for the petitioner to take over as the rightful occupant of the skin.

The late regent called the bluff of the committee, until his death few weeks ago leading to the installation of his son, Adam Sumani as regent of Karaga traditional area.