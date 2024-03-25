National Security Minister must invite EC for questioning over missing voting equipment — Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, to investigate the Electoral Commission (EC) over recently reported missing voting equipment.

In a Facebook post on Monday, March 25, the policy advisor further called for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into the matter.

"The National Security Minister must invite commissioners of the Electoral Commission for questioning over the missing expensively procured voting equipment,” read part of his post.

He added: "I will go as far to suggest a bipartisan parliamentary enquiry into the matter.”

Mr. Cudjoe's comments come after the opposition NDC parliamentary caucus claimed the EC cannot account for seven Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

However, the EC says only five laptops are unaccounted for and cannot affect the integrity of the December 7 polls.

The IMANI Africa President questioned the circumstances around the missing equipment, given the EC's alleged high-level security.

“At least we should be told how the machines got stolen, when they were stolen and what the CCTV captured since the commission claims it has CIA-grade security systems that could hardly be breached. Do they have any suspects in mind?" he questioned.

He warned that "procurement" of unnecessary election equipment poses major risks to the 2024 polls and Ghana's economy.

Meanwhile, Deputy EC Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services Dr. Bossman Asare has insisted the missing laptops do not endanger upcoming elections.