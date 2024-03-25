ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

National Security Minister must invite EC for questioning over missing voting equipment — Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, to investigate the Electoral Commission (EC) over recently reported missing voting equipment.

In a Facebook post on Monday, March 25, the policy advisor further called for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into the matter.

"The National Security Minister must invite commissioners of the Electoral Commission for questioning over the missing expensively procured voting equipment,” read part of his post.

He added: "I will go as far to suggest a bipartisan parliamentary enquiry into the matter.”

Mr. Cudjoe's comments come after the opposition NDC parliamentary caucus claimed the EC cannot account for seven Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

However, the EC says only five laptops are unaccounted for and cannot affect the integrity of the December 7 polls.

The IMANI Africa President questioned the circumstances around the missing equipment, given the EC's alleged high-level security.

“At least we should be told how the machines got stolen, when they were stolen and what the CCTV captured since the commission claims it has CIA-grade security systems that could hardly be breached. Do they have any suspects in mind?" he questioned.

He warned that "procurement" of unnecessary election equipment poses major risks to the 2024 polls and Ghana's economy.

Meanwhile, Deputy EC Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services Dr. Bossman Asare has insisted the missing laptops do not endanger upcoming elections.

325202465247-j4eq27t2gb-img1869.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

If you want dumsor timetable bring it yourself – Energy Minister If you want ‘dumsor’ timetable bring it yourself – Energy Minister

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Leading member of the NDC Election 2024: ‘Throw Bawumia out; he is the worst to have managed Ghana's econo...

3 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu It’s pure economic nonsense when Bawumia says NPP gov’t has better economic reco...

3 hours ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice ‘Akufo-Addo even acted on your advice from a non-existent writ’ — Minority on AG...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forsonleft and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame ‘AG prioritizing NPP’s parochial, self-serving interest over national interest’ ...

3 hours ago

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi I come from Ejisu; I have the right to contest the vacant seat on NPP’s ticket —...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Anti-gay bill: ‘There’s no basis on which Akufo-Addo can reject the people’s law...

3 hours ago

Claim that were not meeting power supply obligation erroneous, misleading — VRA ‘Claim that we’re not meeting power supply obligation erroneous, misleading’ — V...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Gov’t plans to build 100 smart schools; first 30 will be completed this year – A...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to Former President John Mahama ‘NPP now forcing Ghanaians to accept their abysmal, shambolic performance in sil...

Just in....
body-container-line