Nana Kwame Bediako also known Cheddar, Founder and Leader of the New Force political movement has said his former Spokesperson for the movement, Shalimar Abbiusi was not treated fairly by Ghanaian authorities.

On March 22, 2024, Shalimar Abbiusi announced on social media her intention to take legal action against the state at the international ECOWAS court for human rights violations and injustice.

Abbiusi's decision to sue follows her arrest and subsequent deportation by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) on charges of entering the country with false documents in December 2023.

Her attorney, Francis-Xavier Sosu, condemned the GIS for alleged human rights abuses during her arrest and detention.

In a statement posted on her X profile (formerly Twitter), the Belgian national stated, "I can finally share the news that I will be taking the state of Ghana to the international ECOWAS court for the violation of my human rights and the injustice I have suffered."

I can finally share the news that I will be taking the state of Ghana to international ECOWAS court for the violation of my human rights and the injustice I have suffered. Thanks to @fx_sosu @thenewforcegh for fighting this battle with me 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/huzKwVxPrY — Shalimar (Shallie) Abbiusi (@Shallie_Abbiusi) March 22, 2024

Reacting to this in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day show, the New Force movement leader, also known as Freedom Carsar, said his former spokesperson was not treated fairly.

"Yeah, I think they’ve taken Ghana to court. It’s in the ECOWAS court. There’s been a lot that has happened, and I think that she wasn’t treated fairly," Cheddar expressed.

He further defended his decision to appoint Ms Abbiusi as the spokesperson for his movement, stating, “Of course I gave an opportunity to some local people to be a part of it but truly the main problem in this country is fear; and the country is divided into two - who joins one party or the other party.”

Former Spokesperson for the New Force, Shalimar Abbiusi was not fairly treated - Nana Kwame Bediako. #TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/3wGMOdL8TV — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) March 25, 2024