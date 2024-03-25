ModernGhana logo
Asantehene advocates staggered payments to prevent road project delays

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || contributor
Asantehene advocates staggered payments to prevent road project delays
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged government to revise payment methods for road contractors.

He suggested that payments should be staggered rather than released as lump sums, as this would allow contractors to maintain financial stability and meet project deadlines.

Otumfuo made this admonition when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, paid a courtesy call to the Manhyia palace in Kumasi.

The Asantehene highlighted the persistent issue of contractors abandoning road projects due to financial constraints, adversely affecting economic growth in the affected areas.

Otumfuo also underscored the significance of quality workmanship, stating that it is essential to ensure that the road infrastructure reaches its intended design lifespan.

Emphasizing the importance of road infrastructure for Ghana's socio-economic development, Otumfuo called on the Ministry to prioritize the construction and restoration of key road networks nationwide.

The Minister's visit to the Manhyia Palace was part of a road inspection tour in the Ashanti Region and an opportunity to seek the blessings of the Ashanti King as he steers the affairs of the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

During the meeting, he informed Otumfuo of the government's commitment to completing all ring road projects in the Ashanti Region, aimed at reducing vehicular traffic and travel time.

