Akufo-Addo's gov’t has resorted to disinformation, misinformation and propaganda in the face of failure – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Politics
1 HOUR AGO
Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has accused government of deliberately spreading falsehood about the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.

This follows rumours that John Dramani Mahama has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In a post on X to rubbish the claims, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said it is a desperate move by government to divert attention to its abysmal performance.

According to her, government must stop the misinformation and propaganda and instead focus on fixing the economy it destroyed beyond repairs.

“We the people were told to be citizens and not spectators and yet we are now being forced to accept your abysmal and shambolic performance in silence.

“Your default position in the face of failure is to resort to disinformation, misinformation and propaganda! This is fake news and you know it!

“Fix the economy, stop borrowing, stop corruption and inflation and stop spreading lies,” Joyce Bawah Mogtari said.

