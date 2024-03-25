ModernGhana logo
Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional authorities

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin has reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill passed by parliament.

The Speaker, in a keynote address delivered on his behalf by his Aid, Mr Peter Bamfo at the 2024 Suma Akwantu Kesie Festival in Suma in the Bono Region on Saturday, noted that the passage of the bill marked a triumph of the country's democratic principles and a reaffirmation of its commitment to upholding traditional values.

He, therefore, called on the traditional leaders to continue their advocacy for the preservation of the country's true values.

He commended the Suma Traditional Council for its visionary leadership in reimagining the festival as a catalyst for development in the traditional area.

He also praised the Council for the initiative to establish an ultramodern social centre in honour of the late Nana Kwadwo Adinkra, who invented the Adinkra symbols.

“The Adinkra Center will serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity, providing invaluable resources for youth training, cultural education, and socio-economic empowerment,” Speaker Bagbin said.

The Speaker also called on the people of Suma to rally behind their leaders to ensure the development of the area.

-Citi Newsroom

