Use internal party structures to address concerns – Wontumi to NPP regional executives

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has strongly criticized some party members and executives who resort to the media space to discuss their grievances at the expense of using internal structures.

He said such actions threaten and undermine the party’s unity and goes against the NPP’s Constitution.

His comments follow a recent petition by six elected Ashanti Regional executives of the party to the national leadership over the conduct of the Regional Chairman.

The executives in their petition claimed the Chairman’s alleged negligence of duty is adversely affecting the party’s progress in the region.

However speaking to Citi News during the inauguration of the party’s campaign team in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi urged unity among the executives going into the 2024 general elections.

“In our companies, offices sometimes we have some misunderstandings, but it doesn’t mean we are not united. NPP we are poised to unite and win the 2024 elections, winning is not negotiable, we are united ever. We are united as a strong party to break the 8, we cannot disappoint Ghanaians and the Ashanti region.”

Mr Dan Botwe, the 2024 Campaign Chairman on his part insisted that aggrieved party members must use internal structures in getting their concerns addressed.

“If you have a grievance talk to people to solve it, if you go to the radio station and discuss it what do you achieve by doing that? We’re in a contest with others and we have to send a message that we are disciplined and focused and it’s important that we apply all those things in resolving our problems,” he said.

Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei Opare added that leading members of the NPP have intervened to resolve the issues within the party’s leadership in the Ashanti Region.

“I have noticed a lot of happenings but I have noticed that it’s been resolved, as people have sat down and jaw jaw and have understood each other, there’s no problem. I’m strongly convinced that the conviction, and love for the party is so supreme that people were willing to put away all differences and rally together and put Ashanti forward to become the biggest contributor to the breaking the 8.”

