Anti-gay bill: Ensure the will of the people is implemented – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo

25.03.2024

Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to collaborate in ensuring the implementation of the people’s will, amidst a current impasse over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

There is currently a stalemate between the Executive and Legislative arms of government over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

While the President halted the transmission of the anti-gay bill, the Speaker of Parliament also suspended the approval of new ministerial nominees citing a court case.

Speaking to Citi News, Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, emphasized the need for both the Executive and Legislature to work together in the interest of the public.

“We’re surprised that at this time the President has not signed it yet. People can go and make their cases anywhere, anytime but as to whether the President should listen to Supreme Court orders of some individuals’ presentations, before he assents or not we don’t know if the law provides for that.

“When this law has come from the people and it has been passed by Parliament, I do not find any basis the President will stand on it and say he will not assent to the Bill.

“We call on them to do what is law, what the Constitution provides because they are making all of us worried. This one is a novelty, that is why we are not sure whether there’s a provision for that. If there’s no provision why should the President wait,” Reverend Gyamfi asked.

