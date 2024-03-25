Speaker Bagbin Calls for Stronger Parliamentary Diplomacy at the Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, has urged the world to strengthen international cooperation at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Leading the Ghanaian delegation, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the importance of dialogue and collaboration in addressing pressing global challenges.

He highlighted parliamentary diplomacy as a beacon of hope, offering a pathway towards building bridges for peace and understanding. Bagbin stressed the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach that engages all stakeholders, including parliamentarians, to promote peaceful conflict resolution. He underscored the crucial role parliaments play in shaping international relations and promoting stability.

The conference theme, "Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding," resonated throughout the speech. Bagbin emphasized the importance of open communication and dialogue in bridging divides and fostering collaboration.

The emergence of new forms of diplomacy, including parliamentary diplomacy, reflects the changing landscape of international relations. Bagbin acknowledged the need for a balance between upholding universal values and respecting cultural diversity.

Ghana's call for stronger parliamentary diplomacy comes at a critical time as the world faces complex challenges. Collaboration and dialogue are essential for finding common ground and building a more peaceful future.