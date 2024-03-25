ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Speaker Bagbin Calls for Stronger Parliamentary Diplomacy at the Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva

General News Speaker Bagbin
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Speaker Bagbin

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, has urged the world to strengthen international cooperation at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Leading the Ghanaian delegation, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the importance of dialogue and collaboration in addressing pressing global challenges.

He highlighted parliamentary diplomacy as a beacon of hope, offering a pathway towards building bridges for peace and understanding. Bagbin stressed the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach that engages all stakeholders, including parliamentarians, to promote peaceful conflict resolution. He underscored the crucial role parliaments play in shaping international relations and promoting stability.

The conference theme, "Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding," resonated throughout the speech. Bagbin emphasized the importance of open communication and dialogue in bridging divides and fostering collaboration.

The emergence of new forms of diplomacy, including parliamentary diplomacy, reflects the changing landscape of international relations. Bagbin acknowledged the need for a balance between upholding universal values and respecting cultural diversity.

Ghana's call for stronger parliamentary diplomacy comes at a critical time as the world faces complex challenges. Collaboration and dialogue are essential for finding common ground and building a more peaceful future.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Cause of undersea cable disruption not known yet – Joe Anokye Cause of undersea cable disruption not known yet – Joe Anokye

1 hour ago

EU to ban commodities farmed under deforested condition EU to ban commodities farmed under deforested condition

1 hour ago

Anti-gay bill: Ensure the will of the people is implemented – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo Anti-gay bill: Ensure the will of the people is implemented – Catholic Bishops t...

1 hour ago

Digital man Bawumia Ayekoo – NPP Germany applauds Bawumia after launching Ghana Card for newborns Digital man Bawumia ‘Ayekoo’ – NPP Germany applauds Bawumia after launching Ghan...

1 hour ago

The Senegalese are voting for their fifth president in what is considered a traditionally stable country in West Africa. By MARCO LONGARI AFP Senegal opposition candidate closing in on victory, ruling camp contests

9 hours ago

Chad transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno announced this month he would run for the top office in May elections. By - AFPFile Chad junta's main opponents barred from presidential vote

10 hours ago

Ghana will be better off under Bawumia – Dr. Adutwum Ghana will be better off under Bawumia – Dr. Adutwum

10 hours ago

Frema Opare, Chief of Staff Frema Opare suitable for NPP running mate slot — Prof. Smart Sarpong

10 hours ago

Impasse between Akufo-Addo, Bagbin can adversely impact economy — Franklin Cudjoe Impasse between Akufo-Addo, Bagbin can adversely impact economy — Franklin Cudjo...

Just in....
body-container-line