Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall 

A final year student of the Esiama Senior High Technical School, Philip Armah Ludtroth, met his untimely death when he attempted to jump over the school fence wall.

Sources close to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said Ludtroth, 19, allegedly jumped the wall to buy food outside the school's premises on Wednesday, March 20, around 1300 hours GMT, and landed on his neck, sustaining severe neck sprain.

When the GNA contacted the Ellembelle District Director of Education, Mr Wilfred Adodoadji, to confirm the incident, he said the day in question was declared a Heroes Day while the school was having a programme to honour retirees of the Ghana Education Service and teachers in the Ellembelle District for their hard work.

The boy's mother visited the school with provisions for him, but he tried to sneak out by jumping the school fence wall.

“Unfortunately, he landed on his neck and sustained a neck sprain, and was later rushed to the Clinic at Esiama,” Mr Adodoadji said.

Ludtroth was referred to the St. Martin's De Porres Hospital at Eikwe where he was pronounced dead.

The body has since been deposited at the Eikwe Hospital Morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Esiama Divisional Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident.

—GNA

