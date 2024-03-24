Dan Botwe inaugurates Ashanti Regional NPP campaign team for election 2024

Chairman and Strategist of the Campaign Team for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dan Botwe has officially inaugurated the party's campaign team in the Ashanti Region with a target of clinching 80 per cent votes in the 2024 presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Dan Botwe during the inauguration on Sunday March 24, 2024, said NPP can be assured of victory if party members in the Ashanti Region can work hard and achieve the target.

Addressing the teaming party members, the former Minister for Local Government and Regional Reintegration was hopeful that the team would give the NPP a resounding victory in the region in the December 7 polls.

With a call for unity and dedication, Dan Botwe expressed confidence in the regional campaign team’s ability to secure landmark victory.

About the campaign Team

The campaign team is being chaired by the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP Benard Antwi Boasiako with Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei serving as the deputy Chairman.

Hon Dan Botwe revealed that, all sitting Members of Parliament, Parliamentary Candidates, Regional officers, Constituency chairpersons, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Council of Elders and Council of Patrons were among the team.

Constituency Campaign Team

At the constituency level, Mr Dan Botwe disclosed that, the constituency chairperson and the Parliamentary candidate will serve as co-chairpersons.

All 17 constituency officers, representatives from all past constituency officer and former Members of Parliament will also be part of the team.

Campaign Chairman's remark

Benard Antwi Boasiako, chairman for the Ashanti Regional Campaign Team urged all team members to fully embrace the mission and ideas of the campaign while avoiding division.

He emphasized the need for a united front, highlighting that success depends on the collective efforts of all individuals involved.

He added that, the campaign team, aims to rally their supporters and present a united front to voters and ensure resounding victory for the NPP.