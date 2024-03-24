UHAS phase two project more than 90% complete 

The second phase construction of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) main campus in Ho is more than 90 per cent complete.

The US$68 million China Phase-Two project would provide what is to be the largest nursing and midwifery school in West Africa, a state-of-the-art administration block, and other facilities including classrooms, libraries, and laboratories.

UHAS is running 22 undergraduate programmes and 14 postgraduate courses and using infrastructure way below the required standard, that elicited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cut the sod for the second phase project in September 2021.

The Government also provided counterpart funding of US$6 million for ancillary works.

Justice Mr Jones Mawulorm Dotse, the Chairman of the University Council, while opening the second session of the Eighth UHAS Congregation, announced the near completion of the project, and was hopeful it would be handed over in June 2024 as scheduled.

He expressed gratitude to the Republic of China for the assistance, and to the Government of Ghana for the counterpart funding, while appealing for the needed releases to enable utilities such as water and electricity extension to the school.

Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor, drew attention to other physical infrastructure projects that stalled at the various campuses, including the laboratory complex and the buildings for the School of Public Health at Hohoe.

She reminded the Government of the bad nature of the main campus roads, for which construction had been on hold for some time now, and said it continued to challenge access to the University and frustrated students and lecturers.

A total 478 graduated at the second ceremony – the majority being sandwich and postgraduates, bringing to 1,816 that passed out at the Eighth Congregation.

The Vice Chancellor said the University's 12-year existence had added more than 8,000 professionals to the health workforce, and that management remained committed to growing its essence.

She said the university embarks on the practical nature of health training as a prime institution in the West African sub-region, and appealed for support from all quarters in sustaining the mandate.

The Eighth edition of the John Evans Attah Mills Memorial Leadership Lecture series, instituted to “immortalise” the late President, was held the day prior, and had Rev. Mrs Joyce Aryee as speaker.

Professor Mills established the UHAS by an Act of Parliament (Act 828 in December, 2011) and operationalised in September 2012, with 154 students.

It is envisioned to become a pre-eminent research and practically oriented health educational institution dedicated to community service.

The main campus, including the central administration, is in Ho with a second campus located in Hohoe.

Professor Fred Newton Binka became the foundational Vice Chancellor of UHAS and served in that capacity until July 2016, when he was succeeded by Professor John Gyapong.

