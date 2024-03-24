ModernGhana logo
Water Resources Commission pushes for transboundary cooperation for global water security 

Dr Joachim Ayiiwe Abungba, the Black Volta Basin Head, Water Resources Commission (WRC), has advocated transboundary cooperation between countries and communities for global water security.

He made the call during the commemoration of the World Water Day at Tumu at the weekend.

The event served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration, reinforcing the collective resolve to leverage water as a catalyst for community peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

He spoke on the theme: “Leveraging Water for Peace,” and stressed the pivotal role of collaborative efforts in mitigating water-related conflicts and fostering sustainable development.

“Water has the power to start conflict or bring about peace. Tensions between communities and (between) nations can arise when there is a lack of water, if it is contaminated, or people have uneven or no access to it,” he noted.

“More than three billion people worldwide depend on water that crosses national borders, hence the need for international cooperation among countries and communities.”

Dr Abungba indicated that as the world grappled with mounting water challenges, the call for enhanced transboundary cooperation and community-led initiatives emerged as a beacon of hope for achieving water security and fostering global harmony.

He reiterated the WRC’s commitment to fostering transboundary cooperation, particularly in the Black Volta Basin.

The Commission is the national focal institution facilitating dialogues towards establishing permanent mechanisms for transboundary water resources management.

Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, said: “Water can spark and intensify conflict when access is denied and usage unfairly shared.”

He recognised the support of various stakeholders in enhancing access to potable water within the municipality.

The Fire Service, Community Water Systems, Sachet Water Producers' Association, Sissala East Agricultural Directorate, Immigration Officials and community representatives among other stakeholders participated.

GNA

