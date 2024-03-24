ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Impasse between Akufo-Addo, Bagbin can adversely impact economy — Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines Impasse between Akufo-Addo, Bagbin can adversely impact economy — Franklin Cudjoe
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Founder and President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has expressed concerns about the recent rift between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin over the anti-gay bill.

The President in a recent letter to Parliament requested them to desist from transmitting the anti-LGBTQ+ bill for his assent, citing court issues. The Speaker retaliated by suspending the approval of new ministers.

During an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Mr Cudjoe expressed fear that the impasse between the executive and the legislature could adversely impact the economy.

“We are economically saddled, if we don’t talk about gay issues won’t we eat? My only worry is that the impasse could have certain tolls on the economy and the governance process. But indeed, we should learn and be wiser out of this particular care, if we manage to get through to it,” he pointed out.

He emphasized the need for the government to ensure that the impact of the impasse on citizens is mitigated.

“The economy, the impacts on individual rights and indeed anything that we thought may be impacted by this particular anti-gay bill.

“When we heard that the finance minister wrote a letter to the President saying to stay your hands because this may have implications economically, I worried, because I asked myself what were the considerations.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall 

1 hour ago

2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with integrity – Bawumia 2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people wi...

1 hour ago

It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Ghana when Energy Ministry was missing — Apetorgbor It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Gha...

1 hour ago

13th African Games: Naysayers proven wrong – Akufo-Addo 13th African Games: Naysayers proven wrong – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Apologize for failing to seek justice for 30,000 SALL citizens – Franklin Cudjoe tells AG Apologize for failing to seek justice for 30,000 SALL citizens – Franklin Cudjoe...

2 hours ago

Farmer guns down brother and bystander in feud at AgbedorKofe Farmer guns down brother and bystander in feud at AgbedorKofe 

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and our stance on gay marriage undoubted— Attorney-General Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and our stance on gay marriage undoubted — Attorney-General

2 hours ago

I'll be more accountable to Ghanaians because I'll face them again after 2024, Mahama has nothing to lose — Bawumia I'll be more accountable to Ghanaians because I'll face them again after 2024, M...

2 hours ago

You have crucial role to play for victory 2024 — Bawumia to NPP diaspora branches You have crucial role to play for victory 2024 — Bawumia to NPP diaspora branche...

2 hours ago

Former Information Minister John Tia has died Former Information Minister John Tia has died

Just in....
body-container-line