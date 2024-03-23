ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Avoid insults, intemperate language, you’re not known for it – Nsawam Chief to Alan Kyerematen

Politics Avoid insults, intemperate language, youre not known for it – Nsawam Chief to AlanKyerematen
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Nsawam Traditional Council has appealed to the founder and the presidential hopeful of the Movement for Change, Mr Alan Kyerematen, to avoid intemperate language in his campaign towards the December 7, 2024, elections.

They said: “Please you are not known to be engaging in politics of insults and avoid being tempted to do that, rather, continue to promote peace while urging your followers to emulate your conduct to ensure a peaceful electoral process.”

Nana Kwaku Osabu, who represented Nana Kwabena Ansah I, Chief of Nsawam made the appeal when Mr Kyerematen called on the Council at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

Nana Kwaku Osabu accompanied by the Queen Mother Awoyaa Amankwa I, and other dignitaries from the Traditional Council welcomed the leader of the Movement and his team to the palace.

He emphasized that despite being barred from active politics, they have observed Mr Kyerematen’s positive demeanour on the campaign trail and noted that the former Minister of Trade and Industry under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is not known for employing insults in his political discourse.

He urged Mr Kyerematen to discourage his followers from engaging in insults, especially on social media platforms, which could tarnish his campaign.

Mr Kyerematen expressed gratitude to the chiefs, the people, and the market women for warmly welcoming him.

He reiterated that his primary purpose for touring markets across the country is to outline his agenda for transforming markets if elected as president in the upcoming December 7, elections.

Mr Kyerematen called on Ghanaians to reconsider their voting patterns, highlighting the failures of both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress to fulfil their promises to the electorate.

He condemned the cycle of turning to the International Monetary Fund every eight years and emphasized the need for change in Ghana’s political landscape.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Fire razes E.P Church building in Bolgatanga Fire razes E.P Church building in Bolgatanga  

2 hours ago

Avoid insults, intemperate language, youre not known for it – Nsawam Chief to AlanKyerematen Avoid insults, intemperate language, you’re not known for it – Nsawam Chief to A...

2 hours ago

You've been outstanding – Akufo-Addo to Ghanas All African Games contingent “You've been outstanding” – Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s All African Games contingent

2 hours ago

Ellembelle DCE Kwasi Bonzoh wins NPP parliamentary primary Ellembelle DCE Kwasi Bonzoh wins NPP parliamentary primary

2 hours ago

Protection of waterbodies not preserve of government – Regional Ministerto citizens Protection of waterbodies not preserve of government – Regional Minister to citi...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: I support Akufo-Addo – Martin Kpebu Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: I support Akufo-Addo – Martin Kpebu 

2 hours ago

Ghanas Public debt hits GH610bn, represents 72.5 Of GDP Ghana’s Public debt hits GH₵610bn, represents 72.5% Of GDP

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame 'Sorry but just be a fair Justice Minister' — Franklin Cudjoe on AG’s anger over...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Being a think tank doesn't mean you should say anything — AG’s office angry over...

6 hours ago

Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over derogatory remarks Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over ‘derogatory r...

Just in....
body-container-line