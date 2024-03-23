ModernGhana logo
'Sorry but just be a fair Justice Minister' — Franklin Cudjoe on AG's anger over his 'unfortunate' remarks

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe[left] and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has responded to criticism of his earlier comments about Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

In an earlier Facebook post on Saturday, March 23, Mr. Cudjoe had accused the AG of giving "the most illiberal and politically divisive advice" in high-profile cases like those involving SALL, Assin North MP James Quayson, Minority Leader Ato Forson, former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo and others.

The AG's office shot back, calling Mr. Cudjoe's statement "unfortunate" and challenging him to provide evidence of any such advice from Dame.

Spokesperson Wilberforce Mensah said some individuals like Ato Forson are facing prosecution based on evidence, not sentiments.

In a response on social media, the IMANI CEO acknowledged hearing that the AG was unhappy with his remarks.

“I hear AG isn't happy. I hear. Tell him sorry," wrote Cudjoe.

However, he stood by his criticism of Mr. Dame's conduct as Justice Minister.

“He should just be a fair Justice Minister. That is all," Mr. Cudjoe maintained.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

