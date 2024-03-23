Being a think tank doesn't mean you should say anything — AG’s office angry over Franklin Cudjoe “unfortunate” remarks

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

23.03.2024 LISTEN

The Office of the Attorney General has taken issue with recent comments made by Franklin Cudjoe, founder and CEO of IMANI Africa, regarding the conduct of Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame in several high-profile cases.

The policy advisor had criticized the Attorney General's handling of matters involving SALL, Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, Minority Leader Ato Forson, and others.

“The Attorney-General has been legendary in giving the most illiberal and politically divisive advice to a willing autocratic executive as far as the liberties of persons they disrespect and dislike is concerned- my SALL, Domelevo, Charlotte Osei, James Quayson, Martin Amidu, Ato Forson and others l'm yet to discover. Sad,” Mr. Cudjoe wrote via Facebook on Saturday, March 23.

However, the AG's office says these statements are unwarranted and derogatory.

"If indeed he truly authored that post then I say this with the greatest respect that simply because you are a think tank does not mean you should just say anything that you think is true," said Wilberforce Mensah, spokesperson for the Attorney General in response.

Mr. Mensah challenged Cudjoe to substantiate his allegations, saying "Let it be clear that the Honourable Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has not produced any such advice on ANY of the persons mentioned. I challenge the author to produce any such advice authored by Honourable Godfred Yeboah Dame."

He emphasized that the individuals mentioned are being prosecuted based on evidence, not on sentiments.

Unless proof of this is provided, the AG's office is demanding Mr. Cudjoe retract his statement and issue an apology to protect the credibility of himself and IMANI.

Read the full statement from the AG’s office below:

“The Office of the Attorney General has come across a post attributed to the founder and CEO of Imani, Franklin Cudjoe, which is being circulated in the public domain. If indeed he truly authored that post then

I say this with the greatest respect that simply because you are a think tank does not mean you should just say anything that you think is true.

A basic foundation of any serious think tank is research. To make the emphatic statement that the attorney general has been, according to him, “legendary in giving the most illiberal and politically divisive advice to a willing autocratic executive as far as the liberties of persons they disrespect and dislike is concerned-“ is most unfortunate.

In supporting his claim he makes reference to “SALL, Domelevo, Charlotte Osei, James Quayson, Martin Amidu, Ato Forson and others he’s yet to discover.”

Let it be clear that the Honourable Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has not produced any such advice on ANY of the persons mentioned. I challenge the author to produce any such advice authored by Honourable Godfred Yeboah Dame. Some of the names mentioned are being prosecuted for some offences that the Office believes are fit on proper charges to be preferred based on the facts.

On the Daniel Yao Domelovo for instance Mr. Dame was not even the ag at the time. The bottom line is that no such advice on any of the persons named can be provided because nothing of the sort exists and Mr. Cudjoe evidently got it wrong. For his own credibility sake and the credibility of the think tank which he represents he ought to unreservedly retract the comment and accordingly issue an apology.