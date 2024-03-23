ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fire razes E.P Church building in Bolgatanga  

Social News Fire razes E.P Church building in Bolgatanga
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church’s building in Bolgatanga has been gutted by fire leading to streams of destructions and mystically leaving set of Bibles intact.

The incident, which occurred while church was not in session, had virtually caused damage to every item including the set of drums and sounds systems public address systems, projector, furniture among other valuables in the building.

Reverend Robert Awuah, Bolgatanga District Pastor of E.P Church, who gave an account of the incident in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the fire began at about 0400 hours on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

He said by the time his attention was drawn to the incident, the fire had gone out of control and could not be quenched by volunteers who emerged from the community

He said the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was subsequently called in to control the situation.

Rev Awuah said: “Miraculously, everything burnt in the building except a set of four Bibles that were placed on the altar.”

Divisional Officer Grade Three (DOIII) Mr Callistus Nibunu, Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer of GNFS, told the GNA that preliminary investigations showed that the fire was caused by electrical fault due to a surge in power.

He said: “The intensity of heat observed by the fire fighters from the main power source to the church suggested that the fire was caused by an electrical fault."

He explained that due to power fluctuations, the voltage became higher than the capacity the church's wiring could contain, hence the fire outbreak.

He said gadgets in the church building remained plugged to their respective sockets even though the sockets were turned off adding that it could trigger fire during voltage fluctuations.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Fire razes E.P Church building in Bolgatanga Fire razes E.P Church building in Bolgatanga  

2 hours ago

Avoid insults, intemperate language, youre not known for it – Nsawam Chief to AlanKyerematen Avoid insults, intemperate language, you’re not known for it – Nsawam Chief to A...

2 hours ago

You've been outstanding – Akufo-Addo to Ghanas All African Games contingent “You've been outstanding” – Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s All African Games contingent

2 hours ago

Ellembelle DCE Kwasi Bonzoh wins NPP parliamentary primary Ellembelle DCE Kwasi Bonzoh wins NPP parliamentary primary

2 hours ago

Protection of waterbodies not preserve of government – Regional Ministerto citizens Protection of waterbodies not preserve of government – Regional Minister to citi...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: I support Akufo-Addo – Martin Kpebu Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: I support Akufo-Addo – Martin Kpebu 

2 hours ago

Ghanas Public debt hits GH610bn, represents 72.5 Of GDP Ghana’s Public debt hits GH₵610bn, represents 72.5% Of GDP

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame 'Sorry but just be a fair Justice Minister' — Franklin Cudjoe on AG’s anger over...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Being a think tank doesn't mean you should say anything — AG’s office angry over...

6 hours ago

Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over derogatory remarks Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over ‘derogatory r...

Just in....
body-container-line