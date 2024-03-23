ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Freed DRC journalist says he was imprisoned as warning to others

By Melissa Chemam with RFI
Europe Patient Ligodi RFI
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
© Patient Ligodi / RFI

Prominent Congolese journalist Stanis Bujakera, released from prison this week after spending six months behind bars, has accused the government of seeking to intimidate journalists looking into the death of an opposition politician.

Bujakera, who is deputy director of the Actualite.cd news site and a regular contributor to RFI and international outlets, said that he had been targeted by the state for reporting on the death of Cherubin Okende

A former minister and spokesman for the opposition party Ensemble pour la République ("Together for the Republic"), Okende disappeared on 12 July last year.

His bullet-riddled body was found in his car in Kinshasa the following day.

Bujakera was arrested in September over a report that appeared in French magazine Jeune Afrique about the possible involvement of the country's intelligence bureau, based on a leaked confidential memo.

Though the magazine said Bujakera was not the author of the story, he was charged with spreading falsehoods and forging documents and jailed awaiting trial. 

He was found guilty earlier this month, and sentenced to time served and a fine of 1 million Congolese francs (around 330 euros). He was finally released on 19 March.

'Totally fabricated'

Speaking to RFI in his first interview as a free man, Bujakera described the pressure on him to reveal his sources, and the pressure on the judges to convict him.

"They wanted to convict me to scare other journalists," he told RFI's Christophe Boisbouvier.

"There was nothing right in the case against me, so it's a totally fabricated affair. Totally fabricated to try to intimidate us."

Bujakera's arrest came three months before presidential elections in the DRC and "the authorities wanted to control information", he maintains.

Dangerous information

Bujakera told RFI that he had no plans to appeal the conviction until he had faith that DRC's justice system was truly independent.

Meanwhile former minister of tourism Modero Nsimba appeared in court in Kinshasa this week, to face charges of propagating rumours against the family of President Felix Tshisekedi in the wake of Okende's death.

His arrest came after the sharing of controversial audio recordings regarding the alleged murder on social networks.

Okende was buried this week in Kinshasa. The Congolese judiciary still insists he died by suicide.

Read also:

(with newswires)

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumis alleged neglect of responsibilities, party conflicts NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumi’s alleged negl...

1 hour ago

'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate comment puts our lives at risk' — GRA workers union blasts Bawumia over 'harassment' comments 'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate ...

1 hour ago

24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Forensic Psychiatrist 24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Fo...

1 hour ago

Ato Forson trial: Court issues arrest warrant for third accused person Ato Forson trial: Court issues arrest warrant for third accused person

2 hours ago

Internet outages: Well let charging entities refund all wrongful e-levy charges — GRA Internet outages: ‘We’ll let charging entities refund all wrongful e-levy charge...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: You're giving life to the gay community; you're not worth celebrating —Atik Mohammed rebukes Akufo-Addo Anti-LGBTQ bill: You're giving life to the gay community; you're not worth celeb...

3 hours ago

We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch — WAPCo ‘We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch’ — WAPCo

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africaleft and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame ‘A-G has been legendary for giving illiberal, politically divisive advice to aut...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo would've committed contempt if he had received the anti-gay bill’ — ...

3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbinleft and President Akufo-Addo ‘Speaker had no legal basis to halt approval of ministers’ — Lawyer

Just in....
body-container-line