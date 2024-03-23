ModernGhana logo
‘A-G has been legendary for giving illiberal, politically divisive advice to autocratic Akufo-Addo’ — Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines Founding President of IMANI Africaleft and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame
Founding President of IMANI Africa[left] and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has opined on what he called the seemingly political discrimination by the Attorney General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

He says the A-G, since assuming office, has only been giving advice on issues that favour his government.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, March 23, the policy expert cited issues government has been quiet about such as SALL’s exclusion from the 2020 parliamentary elections and forced removal of former Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo.

He also cited that of former EC chairperson Charlotte Osei, the ongoing criminal case against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, Martin Amidu, ongoing case against Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and others, which to him, is very sad.

“The Attorney-General has been legendary in giving the most illiberal and politically divisive advice to a willing autocratic executive as far as the liberties of persons they disrespect and dislike are concerned- my SALL, Domelevo, Charlotte Osei, James Quayson, Martin Amidu, Ato Forson and others I'm yet to discover. Sad,” he wrote.

This comes following the A-G’s letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin that his decision to halt the approval of the ministerial nominees due to South Dayi MP, Rockson-Dafeamekpor’s writ against the reshuffle, is wrong.

The current stalemate is a result of a letter sent by President Akufo-Addo to the Clerk of Parliament.

The President ordered Parliament not to send the recently passed anti-gay bill to his office for assent.

In response, the Speaker informed the President that his new ministerial nominees would also not be approved due to South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor's court injunction.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News Reporter

