‘Akufo-Addo would've committed contempt if he had received the anti-gay bill’ — Lawyer

Ghanaian legal practitioner, Bobby Banson has warned that President Nana Akufo-Addo could have been held in contempt if he had received and assented to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill that was recently passed by Parliament.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews' current affairs program 'Newsfile' on Saturday, March 23, the lawyer said that the President ordering Parliament not to send him the bill was a legally sound decision.

This is because two persons including a journalist and private legal practitioner Richard Dela Sky had already secured a court injunction restraining the President from signing the bill.

"President Akufo-Addo would have committed contempt if he had received the bill," said Mr. Banson.

He explained: "If you are aware that there is a pending interlocutory injunction to restrain a party from sending you something, and you receive it, you've aided and you will be liable for contempt."

The legal expert was commenting on the ongoing impasse between the President and Speaker of Parliament regarding the approval of ministerial nominees.

Speaker Alban Bagbin cited a pending court case by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor against President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

However, Mr. Banson asserted that "the Speaker had no legal basis to suspend the approval of ministers."

The said injunction, he noted, only contained a writ which had a relief for an interlocutory and a relief for a perpetual injunction.