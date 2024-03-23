ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.03.2024 Headlines

‘Speaker had no legal basis to halt approval of ministers’ — Lawyer

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbinleft and President Akufo-AddoSpeaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin[left] and President Akufo-Addo
23.03.2024 LISTEN

Bobby Banson, a Ghanaian lawyer has asserted that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin overstepped his powers by suspending the approval of President Akufo-Addo's new ministerial nominees.

The stalemate was triggered after the president wrote to the Clerk of Parliament instructing that the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ bill should not be sent to his office for assent, due to pending lawsuits filed against it.

In response, the Speaker also halted the approval process for the ministerial appointments, citing an injunction by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

However, lawyer Bobby Banson says the Speaker misinterpreted the scope of the court order.

"I believe the Speaker had no legal basis to suspend the approval of ministers on 20th March. On the 20th of March when the Speaker said he has before him a process, he was referring only to a writ, the writ had a relief for an interlocutory injunction and a relief for a perpetual injunction," Banson stated in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews’ NewsFile.

He explained that "President Akufo-Addo would have committed contempt if he had received the bill.”

“If you are aware that there is a pending interlocutory injunction to restrain a party from sending you something, and you receive it, you've aided and you will be liable for contempt,” added the lawyer.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch — WAPCo ‘We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch’ — WAPCo

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africaleft and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame ‘A-G has been legendary for giving illiberal, politically divisive advice to aut...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo would've committed contempt if he had received the anti-gay bill’ — ...

2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbinleft and President Akufo-Addo ‘Speaker had no legal basis to halt approval of ministers’ — Lawyer

19 hours ago

NETRIGHT begs Akufo-Addo not to sign Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill NETRIGHT begs Akufo-Addo not to sign Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

19 hours ago

AR: Teachers strike biting hard on academic work A/R: Teachers strike biting hard on academic work

19 hours ago

Stolen BVDs: NDC demands investigation Stolen BVDs: NDC demands investigation

20 hours ago

Hon Oppong Nkrumah inspected ongoing sea defense projects Minister inspects sea defense projects in Central and Western Regions

20 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Mahama left with one term and his running mate being a retired person shows no s...

20 hours ago

Kwame Jantuah Tullow Oil, Newmont won’t leave Ghana because of anti-gay bill – Kwame Jantuah

Just in....
body-container-line