‘Speaker had no legal basis to halt approval of ministers’ — Lawyer

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin[left] and President Akufo-Addo

23.03.2024

Bobby Banson, a Ghanaian lawyer has asserted that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin overstepped his powers by suspending the approval of President Akufo-Addo's new ministerial nominees.

The stalemate was triggered after the president wrote to the Clerk of Parliament instructing that the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ bill should not be sent to his office for assent, due to pending lawsuits filed against it.

In response, the Speaker also halted the approval process for the ministerial appointments, citing an injunction by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

However, lawyer Bobby Banson says the Speaker misinterpreted the scope of the court order.

"I believe the Speaker had no legal basis to suspend the approval of ministers on 20th March. On the 20th of March when the Speaker said he has before him a process, he was referring only to a writ, the writ had a relief for an interlocutory injunction and a relief for a perpetual injunction," Banson stated in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews’ NewsFile.

He explained that "President Akufo-Addo would have committed contempt if he had received the bill.”

“If you are aware that there is a pending interlocutory injunction to restrain a party from sending you something, and you receive it, you've aided and you will be liable for contempt,” added the lawyer.