Anti-LGBTQ bill: You're giving life to the gay community; you're not worth celebrating — Atik Mohammed rebukes Akufo-Addo

Atik Mohammed, former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), has rebuked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for delaying the signing of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passed by Parliament.

The bill, aimed at curbing homosexual practices in Ghana, awaits the Presidential assent to become law.

However, President Akufo-Addo has deferred his assent, citing an ongoing legal challenge to the bill's constitutionality before the Supreme Court.

In a statement, President Akufo-Addo urged all stakeholders to wait for the court's final ruling before any further action can be taken on the bill.

The Office of the President also wrote to Parliament, cautioning it from transmitting the bill until the court case is resolved.

Reacting to these developments on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Atik Mohammed expressed grave concern over the President's delaying tactics.

Atik Mohammed lamented that the President's reluctance to promptly address the issue of LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana may tarnish the NPP's reputation and affect the electoral chances of the party in the upcoming elections.

He said, "It has political effects and the person I cry for is Bawumia because whether the NPP likes it or not, this tag that they endorse LGBTQ is going to be a tag that will dog them for the entirety of this election and even beyond. Is that what President Akufo-Addo wants to leave behind for Dr. Bawumia?"

Atik accused the President of giving the gay community the space to act by delaying action on the bill, despite widespread opposition from Ghanaians.

"A President who condones these activities in this country is not a President who is worth celebrating. President Akufo-Addo is giving life to this gay issue. He's showing them that so long as I remain President, I am not someone who stifles your advocacy because my faith is that if you do well, it will be something Ghanaians will accept, meanwhile Ghanaians are saying we don't like this,” he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

