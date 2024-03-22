E/R: Okyeman Taskforce member gunned down at Asuaba

A member of the Okyeman Environmental Protection Taskforce, Offei Noah aged 35 years has been shot dead in an attack at Asuaba near Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

Three other members Kyei Maxwell, Talata Richmond and Amoah Kwame sustained several gunshot injuries on their hands, chest and other parts of the body.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police hospital in Accra while the injured are receiving treatment at the Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

According to reports, the task force was ambushed by some unknown people on their return from Adeiso.

They had gone to provide security for a 2500-acre Oil Plantation company in Adeiso whose plantations were being destroyed by some locals in the area.

The incident happened during the heavy downpour on Wednesday evening.

State Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa State D.M. Ofori Atta told DGN Online that he is surprised over the unprovoked attack and killing of a member of the taskforce.

He said even though the case has been reported to the Adeiso District Police Command, the Akyem Abuakwa traditional council hopes to see a full investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

‘The Council condemns in no uncertain terms the senseless killing of Offei Noah and the wounding of three others. Members of the task force were unarmed and were returning home after going about their lawful duties. We call on the Regional Police Command to institute a full-scale investigation into this matter. The Council wishes to assure the police of its full cooperation to bring the perpetrators to justice’ Ofori Atta stated

He said the commission of such horrendous crime has no place in a civilized society.

– DGN online