Domestic violence must be treated as criminal cases, not in private — Mauritians advocate

Most Mauritians believe domestic violence should be handled by law enforcement agencies rather than resolved privately by families, according to a recent survey.

The Afrobarometer Round 9 survey conducted in March 2022 and released in March 2024 found that nearly seven in 10 citizens say domestic violence is a criminal matter requiring the involvement of authorities.

Only 28% believe it should be dealt with privately.

"Which of the following statements is closest to your view? Domestic violence is a private matter that needs to be handled and resolved within the family. Domestic violence is a criminal matter whose full resolution requires the involvement of law enforcement agencies," the survey asked.

Survey respondents were overwhelmingly in favor of the latter view.

“Nearly seven in 10 citizens (69%) say domestic violence should be treated as a criminal matter rather than as a private matter to be resolved within the family," the survey report stated.

Women were even more likely than men to advocate for the criminal justice approach. According to the survey, 76% of women said domestic violence is a criminal matter, compared to 62% of men.

Taking a criminal justice stance could help protect more victims and punish perpetrators, advocates say.

"Many domestic-violence cases go unreported or unresolved, and most present victims and families with complex, wrenching decisions," the survey noted.

Find the full survey report in the attachment below: